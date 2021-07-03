Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one such show that never gets old, or fans never get bored of it. This show has become like a family for everyone, and fans want to know every minute detail about it. And we make sure that we are able to give you that! Well, currently, there is no new update coming in from the sets. But the recent Instagram post of the show’s director Malav Rajda suggests that he is missing the old Tapu, Bhavya Gandhi.

Yes! You heard it right. Malav posted a throwback picture of Bhavya from the sets of TMKOC, and we cannot help but miss the old Tapu. Keep scrolling further to check out the picture.

Ever since Bhavya Gandhi stepped out of the show, Raj Anadkat stepped in his shoes to play the new Tapu. Although he is brilliant at it, fans still feel connected with the old Tapu and miss him. And obviously, there is no harm in remembering the old actors who were once a part of the show. Hence, going by this thought, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda posted a throwback picture of Bhavya.

In the picture, Bhavya Gandhi can be seen sitting with some of the other child artists from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the caption, Malav Rajda joked about the expression of Kush Shah, who plays Goli in the show. Check out the post below:

Sharing the picture, Malav wrote on Instagram, “Throwback…miss you @bhavyagandhi97 @kushahh_ is busy checking out a girl i guess…” Fans were quick to shower their love on the post. Many of them mentioned that they loved Bhavya as Tapu and he was the ‘best’.

Fans got nostalgic the moment Malav Rajda posted this still from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. One fan wrote, “We miss bhavya as tapu.” Another wrote, “Goli beta masti nahi (don’t be naughty).” A third wrote that “Bhavya is best as Tapu.” One fan also joked about another character from the show, Popatlal. “Idhar dekho inke affair shuru hogye par fir bhi Popatlal kuwarein Areh Director sahab karwa do na unki shaadi jald (Even the children of the show are beginning to fall in love but Popatlal still remains a bachelor. Director sir, please get him married at the earliest).”

Bhavya had quit TMKOC in 2017 after playing Tapu for nearly eight years. Anyway, what do you have to say about this old picture shared by Malav? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

