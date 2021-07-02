We’re back with the TRP report of Indian television shows. The report for the 25th week of 2021 is out and there are no major changes when compared with the last week. There’s one interesting point to notice that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in the top 5 shows and it is in a tie with Yeh Hai Chahatein.

It’s Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa once again at the top of TV ratings, which has become quite predictable now. This week, there are two reality shows in the top 5. Which are they and where they are standing? Let’s get started.

Anupamaa

Starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma, the show continues its glorious run among the Indian audiences. It is at the 1st position with 3.8 million impressions throughout the week. It’s rare that a particular show holding a top spot consistently. It’s enjoying one of the best runs in Indian television history.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma’s show manages to find a second spot this week. It’s the closeness between Sai (Ayesha) and Viru (Neil) that is grabbing all the attention. It recorded 3 million impressions for the week.

Imlie and Super Dancer Chapter 4

Both Imlie and Super Dancer Chapter 4 are in the 3rd position. Both have recorded 2.7 million impressions.

Indian Idol 12

The singing reality show is pretty consistent since the last week. Amid a blow of controversies, the show has grabbed the 4th spot. Special thanks to Father’s Day special episode. It has recorded 2.6 million impressions.

Yeh Hai Chahatein and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

As mentioned above, there’s a tie between Yeh Hai Chahatein and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and it’s for 5th position. Both the shows have recorded 2.5 million impressions.

