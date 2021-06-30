Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda is quite active on social media. He has been sharing a lot of funny and entertaining videos on Instagram that also goes viral. Now the filmmaker has posted a video that led fans suggesting him “Jethalal Se Churan Maang Lo”.

Ever since Maharashtra went into lockdown owing to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the cast and crew of the popular sitcom shifted to Daman for the shoot. After shooting for nearly two months, the cast returned to Mumbai. It seems the filming will start in Mumbai’s studios soon.

Filmmaker Malav Rajda has shared a funny video on Instagram wherein he was seen singing Udit Narayan and Sapna Mukherjee’s song ‘Aakhir Tumhe Aana Hai’ sitting on a toilet seat. The funny video has gathered 1965 likes so far as of this writing. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malav Rajda (@malavrajda)

Ardent fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were quick to suggest him to use ‘Kayam Churan from Jethalal’ to get of his misery, while some used laughing emoji in the comment section.

Previously, TMKOC director Malav Rajda stunned his fans with an amazing “Aurora runaway” challenge. In the video, Malav & his wife, Priya Ahuja were beating each other. However, not on a serious note, just to make it fun and entertaining for fans. Sharing the video, Priya Ahuja captioned it, “Our kind of #aurorarunaway challenge Kuch hat k 🤪 @malavrajda”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Ahuja | NewBornMommy (@priyaahujarajda)



