Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani share a friendship as strong as any we have seen. Developed during the shooting of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, their friendship and respect for each other can be seen every time they interact with each other, even today. In today’s piece of throwback trivia, we tell you of how Ekta made Smriti’s pregnancy on set as comfortable as possible and how the actress reciprocated the goodwill.

During a past conversation, Smriti revealed the things Ekta and Balaji Telefilms did for her when she was expecting. At the same time, Ms Kapoor revealed that Irani returned to filming the then-much-loved show the very next day after delivering a child. Read all they said below.

During the Times Now Summit in 2020, Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani came together and praised each other. Recalling her time shooting Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi – especially when she was pregnant, Smriti said, “I might have been the first-ever actor who actually worked through my pregnancy and had the studio facilitate every part of my journey. So much so that even a medical team was available.”

Smriti Irani further added, “When we talk about supporting women at work, especially through pregnancies or through different medical emergencies in their family, this is the template that I tell a lot of people to aspire to have. That your workplace makes you so comfortable that your work is not taking you away from living a life but your work in fact enriches the life that you hope to live.”

During the conversation, Ekta Kapoor also spilled the bean and revealed Smriti Irani began shooting for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi a day after giving birth. The producer said, “I still remember my production head and Zubin waiting outside for Smriti to deliver her baby because India wanted to know when Tulsi will be back on television. And she took her job so seriously, she said ‘I just delivered, tell them I’m going to be ready for close-ups tomorrow.’” Ekta further added, “I don’t think anyone knows this but she gave close-ups the very next day for the show.”

