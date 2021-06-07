Ekta Kapoor who is celebrating her 46th birthday today is a huge name in the television industry and has literally changed the lives of actors and actresses over the years. One of the most successful shows that the birthday girl has produced is the Naagin franchise. Talking about the same in an interview once, she revealed that she doesn’t judge people and hence the reason why she has made different types of content over the years.

Ekta has her own production company titled ‘Balaji Telefilms Ltd’ and is quite popular here in the country for producing different types of content.

Ekta Kapoor is known for her regressive daily soaps and once during an interview with Hindustan Times, the ace producer revealed that she wondered why would someone want to watch her shows.

During the interview, Ekta was asked ‘Who watches this?’ in context to her shows, to which the beauty replied, “I have.” When asked about the name of the show, the 46-year-old producer got candid and added laughingly, “There are many. I am like ‘What did I have?’ And for the writer, ‘I will have what you are having’.”

Haha! Ekta Kapoor is one honest critic of herself.

During one of the interviews with Rajeev Masand, the producer opened up on making different kinds of content for TV, OTT platforms and revealed that she doesn’t judge people. “I do not judge anyone. Perhaps that is why I can make Naagin, and also back Lipstick (Lipstick Under My Burkha),” Ekta said.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor has recently come out in support of actor and friend Pearl V Puri who has been sent to 14-day Judicial custody for r*ping a minor. The producer believes that the #MeToo movement has been used frivolously and that justice will prevail.

What are your thoughts on Ekta Kapoor being non-judgemental about the content? Tell us in the comments below.

