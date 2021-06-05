The television industry has been facing shock waves since the last week with some shocking revelations. From Karan Mehra – Nisha Rawal’s case to now witnessing actor Pearl V Puri’s case.

Pearl was accused for raping/molesting (not conformed yet) a minor girl and was allegedly arrested by Mumbai police last night.

This created a rage in the Bollywood industry with celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, Vikas Kalantri, Krystal D’Souza , Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni and many others came out in support of the star putting down the news and calling it absolutely rubbish, it’s a trap, false allegations and #IStandWithPearl.

With actress Karishma Tanna just confirming the news of actor Pearl V Puri’s bail being granted its just about time that we will soon get to know his side of story. Stay tuned.

