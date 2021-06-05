A piece of shocking news is coming in from the Television industry this morning. All Pearl V Puri fans, you might get the biggest shock of your lives as your favourite actor has been arrested for r*ping a minor girl. Yes! You heard that right. The Mumbai Police have arrested the Naagin 3 actor and five others in this connection.

Pearl and five others were arrested in Vasai. Although, no reaction of any sort has come in from either the actor or his team, below is all the details that we have about the incident.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Sanjay Patil, DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar, opened up about arresting the Naagin 3 actor. He said, “The incident is old but the 17 year old minor victim complained to us along with her mother at the police station and we registered case under Section 376 (r*pe) of IPC and Protection of Children from S*xual Offences Act(POCSO) Act, 2012.” Patil added that Pearl V Puri is remanded in police custody by Vasai court. He refused to comment further as the case falls under POCSO Act.

Pearl V Puri’s Naagin 3 co-star, Anita Hassanandani spoke in his support. Sharing a photo with him on Instagram, she wrote, “Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true … canNOT be true…. all lies. I’m sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri #ISTANDWITHPEARL.” Check out the post below:

This news is really earth-shattering for everyone associated with Pearl. We can only hope and pray that the actor is innocent and this is all just a dream.

Pearl V Puri is known for starring in the popular supernatural show Naagin 3, Naagarjuna Ek Yoddha and Bepanah Pyaar. He was last seen in Brahmarakshas 2, in which he played Angad Mehra.

