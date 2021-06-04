Anupamaa Daily Update: Anupamaa Faints As Vanraj Leaves His New Bride Kavya & Runs Towards Her

Kavya of Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s Anupamaa has got what she wanted. She is now married to Vanraj but failed to make a place for herself in his family.

She performs her own grihpravesh, and even tries to convince the Shahs that whatever she said about sending them to the jail was because Vanraj left without informing her. But Baa refuses to believe her and the whole family leaves to stay with Anupamaa. The character played by Rupali Ganguly invites them all in. Meanwhile, Vanraj tells Kavya that she needs to learn how to talk and behave with his family.

In the upcoming episode we will see that Kavya decorates her room for a romantic evening with Vanraj. But just then Anupamaa faints outside her room and Vanraj hears Samar shouting “Mummy”. He pushes Kavya away and leaves to see her.

How will Kavya react to this? Will Anupamaa let him come to her like that? To know what happens next keep watching “Anupamaa”.

“Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, the show airs on Star Plus.

