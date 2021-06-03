Anupamaa Daily Update: Vanraj Finally Gets Married To Kavya, Shah’s Refuse To Live With Them!

The unexpected happened and Kavya and Vanraj of Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s “Anupamaa” are now man and wife. Though Vanraj initially refused to marry her now, when Anu said that he should do what he always wanted to do and marry Kavya, he agreed to tie the knot.

Once the wedding got over, they see that Babuji too has come to the resort. Vanraj leaves Kavya behind and goes to take his blessings but Babuji tells him that now he has married Kavya he should not leave her alone.

Kavya also taunts Anupamaa and asks her to have a look at her mangalsutra, but quite unexpectedly Anu tells her that she is wearing it only because she removed it in the first place. Also, Baa tells Kavya that for her Anu will always be her daughter-in-law and nobody can take her place. The family then refuses to live with them.

What will Kavya and Vanraj do now? Will Kavya plan something new to keep the family away from Vanraj? To know what happens next keep watching “Anupamaa”.

This show features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, the show airs on Star Plus.

