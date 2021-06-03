Get ready for the newest breakup song of the season. With this song, a fresh pair is introduced to the fans, a pair in which both are individually one of the biggest names in the television industry. Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh are two such names who enjoy a massive fan following individually. Imagine the madness when these two powerhouses will get together for a music video. Well, exactly that magic has been created on our screens with ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’.

Advertisement

Hina and Shaheer unite for the first time ever to feature in a romantic music video. Ever since the song was announced, both their fans could not wait to see them together. In fact, the actors kept teasing their fans with BTS videos and pictures, and one thing was sure that we are about to witness sizzling chemistry. Indeed, the makers have not let us down and made sure that fans get to witness every bit of romance and emotion in this music video.

Advertisement

Baarish Ban Jaana is shot in the picturesque locales of Kashmir, and as much as we cannot take out eyes off Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh, the captivating view wins our heart too. The video narrates a story of a celebrity couple and showcases their love story, which eventually ended up in a breakup.

The couple played by Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh has come face to face yet again after their breakup to shoot for a project. There while shooting romantic scenes and each other’s closeness makes them realise that they still love each other, eventually leading them to unite.

Be it their acting, their chemistry, their fashion or the locales; everything was just perfect. Well, do you guys remember the music video Baarish starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan? There is a surprise element at the end for all those who loved this track.

We bet Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh’s Jodi will make you want to see more of them. We hope somewhere some producer or director is making a note of this.

How did you like the song and the fresh Jodi of Hina and Shaheer? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Also if you haven’t check out the song yet, then have a look at it below.

Must Read: Dilip Joshi Getting Jealous For Disha Vakani In This Viral Video Will Make You Miss Their Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Pairing!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube