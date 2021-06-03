Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most sought-after actors in the Indian television industry. The beauty rose to fame with her portrayal as Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. That’s where she even found the love of her life, Vivek Dahiya. But before that, she was in a serious relationship with actor Sharad Malhotra.

For the unversed, Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad were together for almost 8 years. The actress was mad in love and even started believing in superstitions when their relationship didn’t work out. She finally moved on into a happy world but finally, Malhotra is speaking about her ex-girlfriend and is full of praises.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sharad Malhotra said, “The way she conducts herself in public aur apne aap ko jis tarah carry karti hai (the way she carries herself), great, yaar. Fantastic! Bohot khush hai, mujhe bohot khushi hoti hai yeh dekh kar (She is very happy and I am very happy to see that).

Asked about the idea of a double date with his wife, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Sharad Malhotra was totally open to the idea. “Bilkul! Mujhe pata nahi woh kis san mein hoga, but definitely umeed hai ki kabhi ho yaar (Absolutely! I don’t know in what century it will happen but I hope it does). I think bygones are bygones. We have all accepted life beautifully. We have moved on. Hum sabki shaadiyaan ho chuki hai, hum khush hai (We are both married and happy). It’s good to have a nice dinner once in a while. Jab bhi ho, agar kabhi ho toh (Whenever it happens, if it ever does),” he said.

We contacted Divyanka Tripathi for her response but the actress remained unavailable!

