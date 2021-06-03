Amazon Prime’s The Family Man 2 is all set to hit the OTT platform tomorrow, June 4. While fans were super excited to see the trailer of the espionage action thriller web series, it also received severe flak for the role portrayed by Samantha Akkineni who is the part of the lead cast of the show. Now, with less than a day to its release, fans have taken to social media to show their support.

Samantha fans are trending the gorgeous actress with #WeSupportSamantha and #WeLoveSamantha. While sending out positivity and love, they also call Sam the perfect role model and more. Read some of their tweets below.

Amidst the controversies surround her character in one Samantha Akkineni fan tweeted, “We Are With You @Samanthaprabhu2 ❤️ Wherever you go , Whatever you do We’ll always be there for Supporting You 🙌” Another wrote, “She proves to be my inspiration each and everyday. Not only by her words but also by her actions Sparkles. She is not just an example , a perfect role model ❤. She is “Samantha Akkineni” I love you @Samanthaprabhu2.”

We Are With You @Samanthaprabhu2 ❤️ Wherever you go , Whatever you do

We'll always be there for Supporting You 🙌 • #WeSupportSamantha

• #WeLoveSamantha

• #SamanthaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/XnRCcyBsr0 — Anil Samantha (@Anil_Sammu) June 2, 2021

She proves to be my inspiration each and everyday. Not only by her words but also by her actions ✨. She is not just an example , a perfect role model ❤. She is "Samantha Akkineni" 😍. I love you @Samanthaprabhu2 😘. #SamanthaAkkineni#WeSupportSamantha #WeLoveSamantha pic.twitter.com/9eUpHPca6Z — Sangeetha❤ (@SangeethaPoyya1) June 3, 2021

i love u so so much!💕 you’re so so important and loved, and you deserve so so much happiness!! We are always proud of u ❤ @Samanthaprabhu2#SamanthaAkkineni #WeSupportSamantha #WeLoveSamantha pic.twitter.com/u7iZptG2Fh — ʜ ᴀ ʀ s ʜ ɪ 🧚‍♀ (@am_harshi) June 3, 2021

A third user in support of Samantha Akkineni took to the microblogging site and wrote, “Every situation in life is temporary so when life is good enjoy it fully & when life is not so good remember that it will not last forever and better days are on the way Always be happy @Samanthaprabhu2” Another user tweeted, “Beautiful gift For the negative batch I hope you like it guys #WeLoveSamantha #WeSupportSamantha Love you love you & always love you.”

Every situation in life is temporary so when life is good enjoy it fully & when life is not so good remember that it will not last forever and better days are on the way Always be happy @Samanthaprabhu2#WeLoveSamantha#WeSupportSamantha pic.twitter.com/6QBUPuY644 — SAMANTHAFANSCLUB™✨ (@SamanthaFanFor1) June 3, 2021

Beautiful gift For the negative batch I hope you like it guys #WeLoveSamantha #WeSupportSamantha

Love you love you & always love you @Samanthaprabhu2 pic.twitter.com/Bx6xdEjSnp — SandhyaSamanthaFan™ (@SandhyaSamFan) June 3, 2021

Hey queen..you are awsome,kind, generous and you are intelligent.Go on and achieve more and more .We love you #WeLoveSamantha#WeSupportSamantha#Samanthaakkineni pic.twitter.com/9cmveWyUQ7 — Divyanshi Mishra (@Di36204067) June 2, 2021

How can someone comes to conclusion without watching the series 😏

It's so disgusting We support you @Samanthaprabhu2 #WeLoveSamantha || #WeSupportSamantha || #SamanthaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/3tdbFnl2Iz — Anil Samantha (@Anil_Sammu) June 2, 2021

Another tweet in love and support of Samantha Akkineni read, “It’s feels great when positivity on top” Another posted, “If u Spread Bad About Sam U wasteing Your Time Guys Man Because She Is Queen Of TFI No one Can Match With Sam Mind Your Word’s Guys.”

If u Spread Bad About Sam U wasteing Your Time Guys 🤦🏻‍♂️

Because She Is Queen Of TFI No one Can Match With Sam 👍💖 Mind Your Word's Guys 🔥🙄@Samanthaprabhu2#WeLoveSamantha #WeSupportSamantha pic.twitter.com/VgERz8pXPl — Sam the johnwick LuCiFeR 😈 (@ShyamChinni4) June 2, 2021

haters need to see this

sam ki thana fans eppudu support chesthu ne untaaru

yedhi yemaina gaani #WeSupportSamantha #WeLoveSamantha https://t.co/HdPsilRT3j — dhf_of_vj_tammy_kaj (@janutammy) June 3, 2021

Ram ji 🙏 Keep the love of My life @Samanthaprabhu2 safe within ur arms , help her in her work & let her feel your holy presence today & always @Samanthaprabhu2 you're God's special child my babe #WeLoveSamantha#WeSupportSamantha — SandhyaSamanthaFan™ (@SandhyaSamFan) June 3, 2021

Another Samantha Akkineni fan tweeted their love and support, writing, “Nothing that’s great ever came easy.. you are always blessed with best things after all the unsaid struggles.. sleepless nights and painful memories. This struggle will let you cherish the series victory even more @Samanthaprabhu2.”

Nothing that's great ever came easy.. you are always blessed with best things after all the unsaid struggles.. sleepless nights and painful memories. This struggle will let you cherish the series victory even more @Samanthaprabhu2 🥰 ❤️❤️ #WeLoveSamantha #WeSupportSamantha — Sravanti (@sravi_sam) June 2, 2021

Don't get attracted she is just a heroine The heroine 👇 😍❤️#WeLoveSamantha #WeSupportSamantha pic.twitter.com/q6ReO5SvGc — BHAVANI SHANKAR (@BHAVANI62360824) June 2, 2021

If we are celebrate @Samanthaprabhu2 victory 100% means, we will support her during the tough time 200%!!! ♥️#WeSupportSamantha#WeLoveSamantha#SamanthaAkkineni — aswin samantha ❤️ (@aswinsammu) June 3, 2021

Directed by Raj and DK, besides Samantha Akkineni and Manoj Bajpayee, the series also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi and others. It will begin streaming on June 4, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

