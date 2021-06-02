Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who recently made his digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s web series Broken But Beautiful 3. The actor, who won the hearts of many for his performance in the much-awaited series, is now all set to be seen on another reality show Dance Deewane 3.

Advertisement

Broken But Beautiful Season 3 was released on AltBalaji after a lot of anticipation. Sidharth plays the role of Agastya Rao and Sonia Rathee as Rumi. The web series is about betrayal, heartbreaks to healing each other and oneself, it’s the journey of self-love that is portrayed the best.

Advertisement

As per SpotboyE report, a source has revealed, “Sidharth Shukla will be shooting for an integration episode of Broken But Beautiful 3 on Dance Deewane 3. Sidharth will be visiting the set tomorrow in Umbergaon where we will see him as a special guest along with judges Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.”

Previously, Sidharth Shukla spoke about his co-star Sonia Rathee and her performance in Ekta Kapoor’s web series. He said, “It was her first show but the confidence with which she has pulled off the role is commendable. She was great to work with.”

Sidharth also spoke about the inevitable comparison with actors from previous seasons of Broken But Beautiful. “I don’t think there are any comparisons. This season is completely different. It has a different script, different characters, etc and so I really don’t see any comparisons.”

Sidharth Shukla is well known for his powerful performances and a powerful host on reality shows like India’s Got Talent 6 and 7. He has not only won the Bigg Boss 13 title but also won Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7. He even hosted one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14 in Salman Khan’s absence.

Must Read: Exclusive! Nisha Rawal’s Friend Munisha Khatwani Reveals Details Of Karan Mehra’s Extra-Marital Affair: “There Was An Affair Even If…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube