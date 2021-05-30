After a lot of anticipation, Sidharth Shukla starrer Broken But Beautiful Season 3 released yesterday. It stars Sonia Rathee as the leading lady. The show received a big thumbs up from both the audience as well as the critics. Rumi and Agastya make the best pairing but here’s how the leading stars bond off-screen. Read on for details.

Sidharth has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs ever since his Bigg Boss 13 win. The actor went on to be a part of multiple music videos ever since. But acting-wise, fans were curious to know his next big move. Exactly why Broken But Beautiful Season 3 was enjoying a lot of buzz even before its premiere.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation and spoke to Sidharth Shukla about his Broken But Beautiful 3 journey. Asked about co-star Sonia Rathee, the actor said, “It was her first show but the confidence with which she has pulled off the role is commendable. She was great to work with.”

Usually, fans are in denial when a new season witnesses a change in actors. Something similar happened when initially Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee replaced Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi.

Talking about the inevitable comparisons, Sidharth shared, “I don’t think there are any comparisons. This season is completely different. It has a different script, different characters, etc and so I really don’t see any comparisons. “

Broken But Beautiful Season 3 is a journey of a broken couple, Rumi & Agastya, who witnesses a lot of barriers in love. From betrayal, heartbreaks to healing each other and oneself, it’s the journey of self-love that is portrayed the best.

Fans already can’t wait for the next season as Season 3 left us on the edge.

