Thalapathi Vijay’s Thalapathy 66 is in the news for some time now and there have been tons of speculations on who’ll be helming it. To give relief to Vijay fans, Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally has confirmed directing a film for the Master star. Expectedly, fans are going crazy!

Speaking about more details, Thalapathy 66 will be a bilingual project as it will be shot in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. What’s more interesting is that the film will witness a release in multiple Indian languages, thus making it a pan-India project. The move is quite good considering an increase in Thalapthy Vijay’s fan base across all language belts after Master.

Thalapathy 66 will be bankrolled by renowned Telugu producer and distributor, Dil Raju. Further, it’s learnt that a launch event of the film will be conducted as soon as the pandemic restrictions are relaxed. The project is expected to go on floors in 2022 after Thalapathy 65 is wrapped.

Here’s how fans of Thalapathy Vijay are reacting to Vamshi Paidipally’s confirmation:

#DilRaju.

Nice move by Vijay sir to give chance to other industry Famous director.#Thalapathy #Vamshi Combo will definitely shake the Indian Boxoffice

🔥🔥🔥 — Ashok Parthiban (@AshcoreAshok) May 30, 2021

Director @directorvamshi confirmed that his next movie is with @actorvijay and it gonna be Produced by #DilRaju. He said it will be his careers biggest movie. Official Announcement will be made soon, Time to bring more Telugu audience @actorvijay 🔥#Thalapathy66 — MovieBuzz 🎬 (@MoviesBuzz9) May 30, 2021

National Award Winning Director #VamshiPaidipally confirmed to Telugu media houses that he is going to direct #Thalapathy66 and to be produced by #DilRaju. Official announcement will be made after the lockdown. Waiting😎 — POONGODI💖vijay (@Poongodigamilc1) May 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Vijay was last seen in Master alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film turned out to be a huge hit in theatres and on OTT as well.

Reportedly, Master producer Xavier Britto recently confirmed paying a huge amount to Thalapathy for the film and he had a proper justification for that.

“Today Mr. Vijay one of the most saleable heroes. We were very clear about what we were going to do. You pay a different price for silver, gold, and diamond. The value differs. So naturally, for a diamond, you have to pay a very high price. And, the more you retain it, the more value it holds,” Britto said while speaking to Film Companion.

