Renowned south film producer Dil Raju is planning a massive Pan-South Indian film #Thalapathy67. Reportedly, the film will star Thalapathy Vijay in the lead and the makers are planning to get actors from across the South Indian states.

As Thalapathy 67 is in pipeline, the 46-year-old actor will complete director Nelson Dilipkumar’s next film (Thalapathy 65), wherein he will be playing the role of a con agent. Now the latest report claims that Dil Raju is keen on bring Master director Prashant Neel to direct the film.

A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, “Dil Raju is keen to have Prashanth Neel as the director for his mega-budget South Indian film with Thalapathy Vijay and the actor too has shown his interest in collaborating with a powerhouse of talent like Prashanth. Vijay, Raju and Prashanth have met once recently to discuss the potential collaboration, and the meet ended on a positive note. Dil Raju and Vijay have asked Prashanth to develop a subject and more meetings will take place in the coming few months before they lock onto all aspects of the film.”

Going by the report, the Master director is the front runner to helm the mega collaboration of Vijay and Dil Raju which will be #Thalapathy67 or #Thalapathy68 depending upon the time taken by the filmmaker to develop the script. The source said, “Even Vijay has two confirmed films in the pipeline and will have dates only in the second half of 2021. If the script is ready by June 2022, this might be Thalapathy 67, and if not, then it will be Thalapathy 68, which goes on floors from the end of 2022 or early 2023. It might arrive in Hindi too. All the details about the collaboration have been kept under wraps for now. It has been just one meeting between the trio, and the things can change too in the future depending on the script, but yes, something is brewing.”

Currently, Prashant Neel is busy shooting for Salaar with Prabhas. Towards the end of the year, the filmmaker is expected to team up with Jr. NTR.

