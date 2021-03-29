5 times National Film Award recipient, director Vetrimaaran is on an all-time high. The director, who received the Best Director National Award for ‘Asuran’, revealed that he would helm a film featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. Isn’t that amazing!

The director, who has films like Visaranai, Aadukalam, Kaaka Muttai and more to his credit, opened up about the film and the lineup before it goes on floors.

As reported by Indiaglitz, Vetrimaaran, in his recent interview, reconfirmed that he is going to helm a new movie with Thalapathy Vijay. The director said that soon after ‘Asuran’, he met Vijay and narrated a line from the upcoming venture. The National Award winner added that the project could have taken off immediately, but it was moved further due to his prior commitments.

Vetrimaaran is currently busy filming his next, featuring actor Soori in the lead role. As per reports, this film is nearing completion and is believed to be based on a novel titled Ajnabee. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja in pivotal roles. Besides this, the National Film Award winner has also signed up for a movie under RS Infotainment. A while ago, the director also announced another film – Vaadi Vaasal. Featuring Suriya in the lead role, the film will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu.

As for Thalapathy Vijay, the actor gave an amazing performance in the recently released Master, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film has become one of the biggest blockbusters of the Tamil film industry. On the work front, Vijay will soon feature in Thalapathy 65. The film that is all set to go on floors soon also stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. While the cast and crew are still being zeroed in, reports claim Anirudh is scoring the film’s music while Manoj Paramahamsa will sit at the edit table.

With both Thalapathy Vijay and Vetrimaaran currently busy, their anticipated project could be Vijay’s next for the project after that, aka ‘Thalapathy 66’ or ‘Thalapathy 67’.

