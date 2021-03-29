KGF Chapter 2 is undoubtedly the most awaited film in India. Slated for a release on 16th July 2021, the pre-release buzz is at an all-time high and the makers are keeping it intact by sharing pictures from the sets. Amidst Yash’s swag, Sanjay Dutt’s character, grandeur and other aspects, one thing that has been in talks is, whether Prakash Raj has replaced Anant Nag as journalist Anand Ingalagi in the film? To all such speculations, director Prashanth Neel has responded in the best way possible.

For the unversed, Prakash Raj wasn’t part of the first instalment but will be seen in an important role in the sequel. Ever since he shared his shooting pics, speculations around his character took full force. Most of the fans thought he has replaced Anant Nag’s character. But recently, Prashanth Neel introduced us to Raj’s character of Vijayendra Inalgi to burst all rumours’ bubbles.

Wishing Prakash Raj on his birthday, Prashanth Neel wrote: “A Jewel to the Film Fraternity!! Wishing @prakashraaj sir a very HappyBirthday. #Vijayendraingalgi in #KGFChapter2.”

KGF Chapter 2 also features Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles.

Meanwhile, ever since relaxation has been granted to theatres, there have been raining announcements of the release dates. Be it the South Indian film industry or Bollywood, several big-ticket releases have got their release dates and of course, there are unavoidable clashes on the cards. But for superstar Yash, there’s nothing to worry about!

Amidst all the box office battles, it is Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 that has no one to compete with. There have been a lot of festivals and slots booked by Bollywood and South movies, but none close to the Prashanth Neel directorial.

