After the grand success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, all eyes were on filmmaker Om Raut for his next film. When he announced that his next will be an even bigger film titled Adipurush, it was a pleasant surprise for everyone.

Based on the story of the Ramayan, it stars Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana and Kriti Sanon as Sita. Produced by T-Series & Om Raut, the film is set to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

Adipurush has made people talk on social media ever since its announcement. Now co-producer, Bhushan Kumar has shared something which will make everyone far more excited. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “There is a devotional connection to the film. All said and done we are making Ramayan which has all the characters of Ramayan and the story is the same set in that era. But it’s a different take on Ramayan. I cannot reveal much. The kind of realism it is being made with, the kind of special effects it has, has not been seen in Indian cinema ever. The war sequence is also very realistic,”

Bhushan Kumar also praised Om Raut and added, “Om Raut is highly talented. He has shown us his talent in Tanhaji. Now he has gone way ahead of that in terms of VFX and everything else. The story is iconic and you cannot compare it with any other. I cannot compare Ramayan with any of my films, or other industry films or anything else. So Ramayan, with this kind of take, with this kind of star cast, direction, VFX, action sequences and songs, I think it will be a very different experience when it comes to theatres in August next year,” he added.

Adipurush is slated to release on August 11, 2022.

Meanwhile, Om Raut has recently won the Filmfare Award of Best Director for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

