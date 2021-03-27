On January 1, Ranbir Kapoor treated his fans to exciting news by announcing his next. Titled Animal, the gangster drama is being directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, among others. In a recent conversation, Kumar shed light on the shooting schedules of a couple of RK films.

During a conversation, the T-Series’ head honcho opened up about when Luv Ranjan’s next starring Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor with wrap up with its remaining parts. He also spilled the beans on when the Sandeep directorial is likely to go on floors. Read all he said below.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar opened up the shooting schedule of the studio’s upcoming productions with Ranbir in the lead. He said, “The shooting of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film with Luv Ranjan is almost completed. The rest of the film will be shot soon. Then we will be shooting Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Vanga, who directed Kabir Singh. That we will start by October once Ranbir wraps up the Luv Ranjan film.”

Talking about Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, besides Ranbir, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra. Said to be a rustic, gangster drama, it will reportedly see Bobby Deol playing the antagonist, Anil as his father and Parineeti as his wife. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures & Murad Khetani’s Cine1Studios.

As per reports earlier this month, the film is likely to hit the big screens on Dussehra 2022, aka October 5, 2022.

As for the Luv Ranjan film with Ranbir and Shraddha, the film’s title is still under wraps. Besides, Animal and Luc Ranjan’s next, Ranbir Kapoor will also feature in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera.

