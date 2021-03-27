Priyanka Chopra married the love of her life, Nick Jonas, in 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. It was one of the biggest Indian weddings where families of both sides, friends and relatives had a blast. From the dance performances to the decoration, everything was worth talking about.

While it must have been definitely a memorable time for everyone who was present, even those who weren’t invited remember it. Recently during Priyanka Chopra‘s Q&A session on Twitter, a fan asked her why she didn’t invite him to her wedding even though he was in Jodhpur at that time.

“Why was I not invited for the wedding? I was infact in Jodhpur around that time” he asked.

Why was I not invited for the wedding? I was infact in Jodhpur around that time — FOREVER YOUNG (@santoshpatnaik) March 26, 2021

Priyanka Chopra gave a genuine yet hilarious answer to his query and said, “I’m sorry @santoshpatnaik I guess I don’t know you so that could have been a contributing factor.” She followed it up with a laughter emoji.

I’m sorry @santoshpatnaik I guess I don’t know you so that could have been a contributing factor. 🤣 https://t.co/NTaKEzIoFU — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 26, 2021

Priyanka was recently seen in the Netflix film The White Tiger, which she has also executive-produced. Starring Adarsh Gourav, the Ramin Bahrani film also features Rajkummar Rao and Mahesh Manjrekar. Gourav has a BAFTA nomination in the Best Actor category for the film, while Bahrani is nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category at the BAFTAs and the Oscars.

PeeCee will be next seen in Matrix 4 starring Keanu Reeves in lead and also in the biopic of Ma Anand Sheela.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the negativity she has been facing from South Asians. “I do notice a sense of protectiveness from a lot of people but also a sense of cynicism from a lot of people and a sense of negativity from a lot of people. Picking on me for no reason. I was talking about this to Mindy [Kaling] a couple of months ago. We were talking about, ‘why is it that you get so much negativity from your own community’?” Priyanka Chopra Jonas said on the BBC Asian Network’s Beyond Bollywood podcast, according to dailymail.co.uk.

The actress, who has starred in the American TV show Quantico, and has been a part of Hollywood films such as Baywatch, Isn’t It Romantic and A Kid Like Jake also emphasised on the need for people to acknowledge the efforts of people who have pushed the bar for Bollywood.

