We all know that Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently announced that she is opening an Indian cuisine restaurant in NYC. The actress excitedly gave away the news of her new venture on her social media and revealed that she had named her restaurant ‘Sona’. Now that the restaurant is open, she had the first celebrity guest paying a visit, and that is non-other than the Stranger Things star Michael Park.

PeeCee had shared pictures from the prayer ceremony, which was held in 2019, to mark the beginning of the construction. Priyanka’s Instagram post also featured Nick Jonas and Madhu Chopra. Since then, PeeCee has been keeping fans updated about the same. But don’t you want to know what does Michael have to say about this restaurant? Well, then keep scrolling further.

Sharing a picture enjoying the food at her restaurant, Michael Park wrote, “Sona is FIRE. Took us back to Dec ’19”. Sharing the picture, Priyanka Chopra Jonas replied, “So glad you guys had a great time at @sonanewyork @park_laurie @park24hrs.” Check out the post below:

Earlier, PeeCee gave us all a sneak-peek of Sona. She wrote, “SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef @harinayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country…”

For the uninitiated, Stranger Things star Michael Park shares a great bond with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. He even attended the couple’s wedding in Jaipur. Pictures of them having fun at Joe Jonas’ birthday party had also gone viral.

Now next time you visit NYC, do not forget to visit Sona. Till then, do tell us, what do you think about Priyanka’s new venture?

