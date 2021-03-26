Jessica Simpson doesn’t feel the need for her ex John Mayer to publicly apologise for the way he treated her during their relationship.

Advertisement

The pop star revealed all about her challenging time with Mayer in her recent autobiography, Open Book. In it, she admitted that their romance was all-consuming, and she found it difficult to cut ties with the Daughters hitmaker, who she first met in 2005.

Advertisement

Jessica Simpson also confessed her determination to impress Mayer drove her to drink, as she “constantly worried” she wasn’t “smart enough” for the rocker.

“He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win,” she wrote in the memoir.

Even after they split in 2007, the couple stayed in touch, until John Mayer branded her “s*xual napalm” in a candid Playboy interview in 2010. This comment left Jessica Simpson embarrassed and humiliated.

Simpson hasn’t heard from Mayer since her book hit retailers last year (2020), and she doesn’t expect to – because she’s managed to leave all that heartache in her past. “I definitely don’t feel that I am owed a public apology,” Jessica Simpson tells U.S. talk show host Tamron Hall in an interview set to air on Friday (26Mar21), previewed on E!.

“I mean, you can’t take it back. And I’m a very forgiving person, but I’m also honest. So, in the memoir, if I’m gonna talk about stuff that caused me pain, I’m going to be honest about it. And that was a time in my life that I was very manipulated and also in love, or seemingly.”

Jessica Simpson has since found real happiness with her husband, Eric Johnson, the father of her three children. “Now that I have the love of Eric, it’s just such a different thing,” she gushes about their relationship.

The couple wed in 2014. (MT/WNWE/LOT)

Must Read: Godzilla vs Kong Box Office Day 2: Continues To Collect On Thursday Too

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube