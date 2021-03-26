Sharon Stone has insisted that all her experiences working with Woody Allen were “wonderful” and “highly professional”.

The actress teamed up with the disgraced filmmaker on three movies – Stardust Memories, Antz, and Fading Gigolo. She touches upon her work with Allen in her new memoir The Beauty of Living Twice and, as she was interviewed about the book on Sirius XM’s The Michelle Collins show on Wednesday (24Mar21), she further explained that despite the sexual abuse claims made against the director, she’s only ever had a good time working with him.

“I don’t want to say I never had an untoward experience with Woody Allen,” Sharon Stone said, as she was asked what she thought about the Allen v. Farrow documentary, which explores Dylan Farrow’s claims that she was molested by Allen when she was seven years old.

“My experiences with Woody Allen were all wonderful, he was highly professional with me. He was extraordinarily encouraging to me and I was a young woman, 19, when I started working with him. I’ve done three films with him. He’s been nothing but spectacular with me. I have no experience of him being anything but terrific.”

She added: “I am fully aware of the documentary that’s come out recently, but I have zero of those experiences to report. I can say that while the (Allen v. Farrow) documentary may very well be a hundred per cent true, it is not my experience. I had a super professional and a particularly wonderful experience working with him. Which is why I worked with him three times.”

Allen has always strenuously denied Dylan’s allegations. (SVB/WNWCDAM/DMC)

