Dashing Poldark star Jack Farthing has been cast as Prince Charles in a new film about Princess Diana.

The movie, directed by Pablo Larrain, focuses on a single weekend in the life of the late princess, who will be played by Twilight star Kristen Stewart, as she spends the Christmas holiday with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and decides to leave her marriage to Charles.

According to editors at Variety, Farthing will join the production, which began filming in Germany, and is moving to the U.K.

Other cast members have revealed on Thursday (25Mar21), include Timothy Spall, The Shape of Water star Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris of Mission: Impossible – Fallout fame.

Spencer is expected to debut in fall 2021. (DMC/WNVAR/DMC)

