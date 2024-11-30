With The Crown’s Diana season approaching, the pressure was on. Fans were dying to see Diana, and Emma was cast as the “People’s Princess.” But here’s the twist: she almost turned it down. Why? Imposter syndrome. A fresh Cambridge gra, facing the role of a lifetime, and her first instinct? Bail.

Here’s the thing: Corrin was an unknown, still figuring out life post-college, when she got the call. Auditioning for an ample role is one thing, but The Crown? Playing Diana? She was shaking in her boots. Emma doubted if she was the right fit. But after a bit of pep talk from the show’s team, plus a lot of deep breaths, she went for it. Thank the royal god that she did.

Her portrayal of Diana was, in a word, magic. From the quirky, cheeky teenager to the iconic princess navigating the chaos of royal life, Emma nailed it. Fans were obsessed with her grounded yet captivating take on Diana, which felt fresh and familiar. It wasn’t just about looking the part, though. Corrin had the uncanny ability to channel Diana’s charm and fragility, which worked—big time.

Of course, the awards came rolling in. A Golden Globe? Check. An Emmy nomination for Lead Actress? Oh, yeah. That Diana’s magic had significant staying power. But Emma’s rise to fame wasn’t all smooth sailing. The Crown season wrapped early, thanks to COVID-19, and the world shut down before the season dropped. That meant the big moments—the red carpets, the Hollywood hoopla—were a no-go. So, while everyone was glued to their screens at home, Emma still didn’t fully feel the impact of her breakthrough role. But that didn’t stop her from following big projects.

Next up? She’s starring opposite Harry Styles in My Policeman (yes, that Harry Styles) and leading the charge in a fresh take on Lady Chatterley’s Lover. But even with all that in the pipeline, Emma has nothing but love for her time as Diana. As The Crown moves on, with Elizabeth Debicki set to take over, Corrin sends her best wishes to the next Dian, quietly basking in the glory of her turn in the spotlight.

So, yeah, the role of a lifetime almost slipped through her fingers. But in the end, Emma Corrin’s Diana wasn’t just a part—it was a moment—A royal moment, no less.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Admitted She Was Drunk During Her Famous Kiss With Chris Pratt In Passengers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News