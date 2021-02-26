The world has not been the same ever since Kristen Stewart’s first look as Princess Diana from Spencer came out, and people were left wondering about the uncanny resemblance. While that was the perfect googly the makers could throw in order to grab the attention of the globe, the anticipation for the film hit the sky overnight. The awaited drama is not being shot in Dülmen, Germany. Turns out some more pictures from the sets of the same have gone viral and they are indeed adding to the awe of how amazingly Stewart has transformed into the most beautiful Royal Princess.

Advertisement

Spencer, if you are unaware, follows the 15-year high profile marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles. The film will breakdown the complete phase pointing out the highs and the lows of the marriage that is to date one of the most controversial points of debate across the globe. Kristen has been shooting for the film for a while now and has completely embodied the Princess. The makers just like Emma Corrin in The Crown, are even replicating the various looks of the real-life woman.

Advertisement

In the most recent turn of event, Kristen Stewart was spotted in Dülmen, Germany where she is shooting for Spencer right now. The actor was seen wearing a tweed jacket in red and green checks. Now surprisingly it is exactly similar to a blazer that Princess Diana wore during her visit to Portsmouth in January 1989. Just like Diana, Stewart paired the attire with a beige turtle neck top and a patent Diana styled skirt. With voluminous short hair and a no-makeup look, she looked every bit of Diana in the frame.

Goddamn. I'm so ready for the Princess Diana biopic starring Kristen Stewart. It's going to make my queer heart explode. — peanut butter slut BLM ACAB (@buriedinvenice) February 26, 2021

omg I’m so excited!!! Love Kristen Stewart 😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/XyqSxTPKMi — kevin FREE BRITNEY (@kev_spears) February 26, 2021

Kristen Stewart Bears a Striking Resemblance to Princess Diana in New Spencer Photos https://t.co/lT7prYwjVs — Bill Frazier (@bfrazier65) February 26, 2021

Written by Peaky Blinders fane Steven Knight, Spencer follows Diana’s final Christmases at the House of Windsor in their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England in 1991. The film starring Kristen Stewart is being shot at Schloss Marquardt in Potsdam castle, which is staged as Sandringham Estate.

Stick to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber’s Beauty Habits: Model Reveals They Use The Same Hairbrush & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube