Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber never fail to paint the town red with their love and PDA. Their Instagram accounts are filled with posts of each other that ooze #couplegoals. In a recent interaction, Hailey got candid about her beauty habits and their connection with Bieber.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, the supermodel spoke about her and Justin’s health and beauty habits. From revealing they are into detoxes and often do it together to sharing the same beauty tool, read it all below.

Advertisement

During a conversation with PEOPLE, Hailey Baldwin spoke about keeping her skin healthy and going with ‘full-on glam makeup.’ She said, “I would say the days of doing full-on glam for fun myself even before COVID were few and far between. I’m way more into skincare, and I’m just always getting my makeup done for work so I tend to stick more to the really chill, ‘no makeup makeup’ and focus on keeping my skin healthy.”

As reported by the portal, Hailey Baldwin mostly uses three products — bareMinerals’ Strength & Length Serum-Infused Brow Gel, Strength & Length Serum-Infused Mascara and the Original Liquid Concealer (which launches next month).

The supermodel also revealed that she shares her favourite products with her hubby, Justin Bieber. She opened up about trying out different detoxes together as they figure out the best routines for their skin. She said, “Both my husband and I are really healthy, so sometimes we’ll do it at the same time.” She added, “I did a cleanse where I was flushing my liver and just drinking a ton of water and juice and tea and soups. There’s so many different things you can do, like sitting in a sauna is detoxing or an Epsom salt bath.”

Talking about sharing her hairbrush with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin added, “We use the same hairbrush all the time, which I feel like when you’re married or you live with someone, you just start to use each other’s. I wouldn’t even bat an eye if I walked into the bathroom and he’s using my eye cream or something. That’s just kind of some of the beauty of what being in a relationship is!”

#Couplegoals!

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Army Of The Dead Teaser Out! That’s Heavy But Zack Snyder’s Fans Will Dig It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube