Since last evening, Harry Potter fans have been going crazy! Rumours are rife that Hollywood beauty Emma Watson has quit acting. She rose to fame with her portrayal as Hermoine Granger and there was no looking back. Ever since, the actress has been a part of many celebrated projects like Little Women, Beauty And The Beast amongst others. But is she now bringing an end to her career and the reason is love? Read on for all the details.

Advertisement

It is said that Emma and her rumoured boyfriend Leo Robinton (businessman) have been dating each other for almost 18 months now. They met through mutual friends. There also have been pictures of the couple kissing each other that went viral in no time. Owing to the same, Leo even ended up deleting his social media account.

Advertisement

Amidst it all, reports suggested that Emma Watson had decided to quit acting in order to settle down with her love. Ever since fans of the actress and her show Harry Potter went crazy. From remembering her best characters to her glamorous event looks, everything was going viral like never before.

All social media handles including Twitter witnessed Emma Watson in top trends.

“Everyone say thank you emma watson for gracing us with the legend that is hermione granger,” a user wrote.

Another wrote, “No more emma??? she is one of my fav but it’s okay as long as she’s happy with her decision”

A user pointed out, “emma is retiring. we didn’t appreciate her career enough”

However, Harry Potter fans can now calm down. A representative of Emma Watson has quashed these rumours as he told EW in a statement, “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t.”

Well, that’s clearly a sigh of relief!

Must Read: John Cena Was Pissed Off Over The Rock’s Planned Victory For Wrestlemania 28!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube