No one will ever forget the clash of the titans, John Cena vs The Rock, that happened at Wrestlemania 28. The main event match was a dream for many and yes, it did live up to expectations. But do you know, the concept wasn’t well-received by the 16-time world champion?

Brushing up the memory, it was The Rock who scored a victory over John Cena. And of course, the move was an expected one from the creative team as the match took place in Miami, which shares a special connection with the veteran star. Fans did find the contest exciting but it was Cena who had a problem suffering a loss. As we all know, Cena has worked really hard and carried WWE on his shoulders. Then, all of a sudden, yesteryear’s poster boy comes out and pinfalls didn’t really please Cena.

This all backstage heat has been revealed by none other than former WWE referee, Chioda. Chioda had been in an electrifying contest between The Rock and John Cena during Wrestlemania 28.

Speaking to Monday Mailbag podcast, Chioda said, “We had this match, you know, The Rock wanted me to do it and everything, and I think John Cena had a little bit of a problem doing the job. Here is Cena, carrying the torch for the last 10 years and he was busting his a** day in, day out.”

Chioda added that the match was taking place in Miami and WWE had to show the Brahma Bull a hero.

“Here are two guys that were making big money. And that’s why, it’s not even like, ‘Okay, I’m getting big money for this match. I’ll do the job.’ It becomes about ego and pride. It really does. When it comes down to it, money is not even the issue. It becomes an ego thing and a pride thing,” Chioda said.

