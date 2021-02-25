Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most talented and popular actors in the world. The 46-year-old actor enjoys a massive fan following across the globe and all thanks to his acting skills and that handsome face. Today, we bring you the best quotes by the Titanic actor that will inspire you to choose rich every fuc**** time.

Leo started acting very early in his career and has done some incredible work throughout these years including films like Titanic, Revenant, The Wolf Of Wall Street, The Shutter Island and Body Of Lies to name a few.

Born in Los Angeles, Leonardo DiCaprio was named after the great artist Leonardo da Vinci as his mother revealed. She felt her first kick while she was looking at the artwork by Vinci and that’s how the actor got his name. He was barely one when his parents got divorced and have been raised by a single mother.

What got Leonardo DiCaprio major recognition was 1993’s What’s Eating Gilbert Grape alongside Johnny Depp and Leo got his first Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for his role in the film.

Today, we bring you the best quotes by Leonardo DiCaprio that are worth reading for:

“Be thankful for the hard times, for they have made you”

“Everywhere I go, somebody is staring at me, I don’t know if people are staring because they recognize me or because they think I’m a weirdo”

“If you have done the very best you can. worrying won’t make it any better. if you want to be successful, respect one rule”

“I just really love doing what I do. I know every career is fleeting and there will be time periods when I don’t get the opportunities that I’m getting right now, so I am taking advantage of them”

“Everybody has gone through something that has changed them in a way that they could never go back to the person they once were”

“Only you and you alone can change your situation. Don’t blame it on anything or anyone”

“If you can do what you do best and be happy, you’re further along in life than most people”

“Don’t think for a moment that I’m really like any of the characters I’ve played. I’m not. That’s why it’s called ‘acting’”

Tell us your favourite Leonardo DiCaprio quote in the comments below.

