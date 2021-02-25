'Paranormal Activity' Sequel, 'Pet Sematary' Prequel Debuting on Paramount Plus

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – A sequel to “Paranormal Activity” and a prequel to “Pet Sematary” will debut on Paramount Plus. In addition, “The In Between,” a supernatural thriller from “Chumscruber” and “The Face of Love” director Arie Posin, will also premiere on the new streaming service.

The films were developed by Paramount Players, the studio’s genre label. Paramount is looking to produce between four to six films for the streaming service annually. Paramount Plus was unveiled to investors on Wednesday and will make its debut in March. It also comes as the streaming wars are heating up and media companies are looking to topple Netflix. Disney, WarnerMedia, Apple and Comcast have all unveiled streaming services in recent months, while ViacomCBS is rebranding CBSAll Access as Paramount Plus.

“Paranormal Activity” will be a “new, unexpected chapter” in the long-running horror series, the studio said. The film is directed by Will Eubank (“Underwater”) from a script by Christopher Landon. Jason Blum, the Blumhouse maestro behind “Get Out” and “Ma,” will produce along with Oren Peli, the director of the first film.

“Pet Sematary” is an origins story to the Stephen King yarn about the dangers of bringing back your dogs, cats and other furry friends from the great beyond. Lorenzo di Bonaventura (“Transformers”) will produce the movie from a script by Jeff Buhler.

“The In Between” centers on a teenage girl who survives a car accident that took the life of her boyfriend. The twist comes after she starts to believe he’s attempting to reconnect with her from the after world. Joey King, Kyle Allen, John Ortiz and Kim Dickens star in the film.

It’s unclear when the films will make their streaming debuts.

