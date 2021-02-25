The team of Spider-Man 3 has been successful in grabbing headlines every now and then. Right from its casting to fake titles, Tom Holland and the team has managed to leave us confused. Now, finally, the superhero saga has got its real title and it’s a huge sigh of relief for fans.

It was yesterday, we reported how Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon left everyone confused by giving out not one but three titles- Phone Home, Home Slice and Home-Wrecker. Soon it was learnt that the stars were teasing their fans by giving out fake details. But now, the trio has unveiled the real name of the movie in the best possible way.

Tom Holland took to Instagram to share a 30 seconds clip featuring him, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. The video shows Holland leaving director Jon Watts’ office and saying how Watt’s ended up giving him a fake title. Holland says, “He gave us a fake name again … I just don’t understand why he keeps doing this”. Batalon replies, “You don’t understand? I feel like it’s pretty obvious. You spoil things,” as he teases Holland for his reputation of leaking important details of any project which are meant to keep secret.

Towards the end, you get to see the title of Spider-Man 3 that reads, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Yes, and this one is real!

Have a look at the video below:

So, finally, it’s no more Spider-Man 3 but Spider-Man: No Way Home and fans can now take a chill pill.

Meanwhile, in this superhero movie, old spideys- Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are to make a return, but details of the same are kept under wraps.

