Hollywood diva Salma Hayek channelled her inner Lady Gaga spirit in a new picture she shared on social media.

Advertisement

In an Instagram image she posted, Salma is dressed in a red swimsuit and has water flowing all over her. She sports a sans make-up look.

Advertisement

“I’m ready ‘rain on me’ @ladygaga,” Salma Hayek wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has over 413K likes.

Check out the post shared by Salma Hayek below:

Salma’s latest release is the digitally-dropped film Bliss, a science fiction romantic drama co-starring Owen Wilson and directed by Mike Cahill.

The film narrates the story of a man who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets a mysterious woman living on the streets and is convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is a computer simulation.

Meanwhile, Salma Hayek has been in the news for multiple reasons lately. Her bikini pictures had been the talk of the town. But she left many surprised when she revealed that most of the are throwback pictures.

In a conversation with E! Online, Salma said, “I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year. I’m glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation.”

Salma Hayek continued, “But after that first week and when I heard that everybody was going back into quarantine, I started eating again.”

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Is A Boss Lady We Must Worship – Her Quotes Are What We Need To Fade Away Wednesday Blues



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube