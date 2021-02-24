Jennifer Aniston has been single for a while now. The Friends actress was last linked with her ex-husband Brad Pitt after all the booyah she went through after hugging him at the Golden Globes last year. And guess what, there’s a new mystery man in her life and we can’t wait to give you details about him.

The actress was recently shooting for The Morning Show season 2 and keeping her fans updated with her stories on Instagram.

According to InTouch Weekly, Jennifer Aniston shares a ‘ton’ of common interests with this mystery man. The source revealed that the couple is laying low and don’t want to make it public yet but the man is definitely handsome. Well, there’s no doubt about the choice of Friends actress or is it? Haha!

Jennifer reportedly feels ‘safe’ with him. And the source added, “He was never a fan of hers or Friends, which she found so refreshing.”

Both Jen and her new man “love independent and foreign films, cooking and dogs,” the source further revealed.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston was spotted filming in Los Angeles a few days ago and looked strong, bold and sharp like her character Alex Levy in the show. The 52-year-old actress wore a thigh-high grey skirt with a matching blazer and pump heels.

Aniston was also wearing a face shield because of the ongoing global pandemic.

A while ago, the shooting of the Aniston starrer The Morning Show was halted because a crew member tested positive and hence the production unit had to shut the shooting for a few days.

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Aniston dating a mystery man? We would definitely want to know who this lucky guy is.

