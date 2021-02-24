The anticipation for Tom Holland highly ambitious Spider-Man 3 has already touched the sky. We have already lost the count of cast members as we wake up to different casting coups every day. Just like the cast that is the biggest mystery with every possible character associated to Peter Parker speculated, yet another mystery is the name of the film. Yes, fans have been behind the Marvel Gods’ life for the name and seems like the cast has heard the prayers first. But to our further confusion, Tom, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon have shared not one name but there. You read that right, 3 possible titles for the Spidey flick.

Not long ago Kevin Feige, in an interview had revealed the working title for Spider-Man 3, which according to him was Homecoming 3. But turns out the cast of the film, at least the confirmed ones have decided to confuse us even further. In their latest Instagram post all three including Holland, Zendaya and Jacob have shared three different titles, and it is yet another suspense after the numerous casting rumours.

It took Marvel aeons to confirm Jamie Fox and Benedict Cumberbatch’s presence in Spider-Man 3. Maybe making the fans suffer is the studio’s new game plan. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Tom Holland revealed 5gat the title is Spider-Man: Phone Home. He wrote, So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Can’t wait for you lot to see what we have been up to. Love from Atlanta.”

No point in getting excited. The very next moment Zendaya shared another glimpse from the film and said the title is Spider-Man: Home Slice. She wrote, “So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. So proud of this one…FOS is back!” Why Marvel Why?

That wasn’t enough, Spider-Man 3 star Jacob Batalon also had to add to the already full plate. He shared the third glimpse and said the title is Spider-Man: Home Wrecker. Jason wrote, “We’re so excited to share the TITLE of our new movie!! Swipe right for the big reveal!!🤩😝😱also enjoy this exclusive still from the movie, just an extra gift from us😘”

Now fans awaiting Spider-Man 3 are agitated by the confusion that has been created by the three. The social media is full of reactions and memes on them and the planned goof up. Reports also claim that this could be also a move to draw attention to multiple narratives in one film. Another theory also says that this could be a nod to the films cut in parts or sequels.

Only the makers and team Spider-Man 3 can answer that. Meanwhile, Tom Holland is set to grace The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, maybe we will know it there.

