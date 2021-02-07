Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is one of the most spoken about the flick, and the casting coup has made a buzz that has resonated across the globe. The topmost mystery about the film is that whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are making their way to the film or not. While the rumour mill keeps churning time and again every week, possible updates about the same drop by. But seems like the man Holland has finally decided to speak up on the same and is talking about whether Maguire and Garfield are in the film or not. Read on to know what the young Spidey has to say.

Advertisement

Marvel and Sony are trying to Make Spider-Man 3 a reunion saga of sorts. They have possibly roped in every possible actor from the Spidey franchise, and this also includes Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe just so you know. Aid all this, an update about the plot read that the film will have 3 Spiderman’s in their respective universe with their standalone storylines uniting at some point. Now Marvel is playing the secretive friend and is not ready to confirm if any of this is true or not.

Advertisement

Now as per Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, Tom Holland, the confirmed Spider-Man, is talking about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s presence in the film. The actor says he doesn’t know that as of yet. He believes that it will be announced by Marvel. He said, “Beats me, I don’t know. If they are, they never told me yet. That would be something that Marvel would do. I watch the film and be like, ‘So that’s who that tennis ball was!'”

Adding about the same Spider-Man 3 star Tom Holland talks about meeting Tobey in parties and he says that he hopes that he enjoys watching his movies. “I’ve bumped into Tobey a few times at different parties in LA. He was really nice. They seem to be lovely, really nice people. I hope they enjoy our movies. I hope they enjoy our Spider-Man’s,” Tom said.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more on Entertainment world!

Must Read: Quentin Tarantino Talks On Murray Franklin Murder Scene In Joker: “That’s Subversion On A Massive Level”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube