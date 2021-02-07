Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share 6 kids together but the making most noise is Shiloh Jolie Pitt. Time and again, there have been rumours about the 14-year-old. Sometimes reports state that she’s closer to Jennifer Aniston than his mom. Other times, it’s about her tomboyish looks and s*xual preferences. The latest picture will totally stun you because it features Brangelina’s daughter in an unrecognizable avatar. Read on for details!

Over the pandemic, things have surely changed. Brad and Angelina are now said to be on a much cordial term. Furthermore, the Maleficent actress has been doing her best to give her children a normal life. Her outings with Zahara, Knox, Pax and other 3 kids are more often now.

In the latest outing, Angelina Jolie was seen stepping out of her house with daughter Zahara (16) and Shiloh (14). The actress could be seen in a black trench coat and matching boots. She left her hair loose and ensure safety with a black face mask amid the pandemic.

However, it was Shiloh Jolie Pitt’s unrecognizable appearance that left us stunned. Brad Pitt’s baby girl could be seen in an oversized hoodie and paired it up with distressed black denim. She complimented her look with sneakers and debuted her top knot hairstyle. For the longest time, Shiloh made noise for her tomboyish appearance but clearly, things are changing as she grows in her teenage!

Check out the pictures featuring Angelina Jolie & her daughters below:

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie recently spoke about the past few years which have been really tough for her. She also mentioned her struggles after split with Brad Pitt.

In a conversation with British Vogue, Angelina said, “I don’t know. I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body.”

Angelina Jolie also mentioned how her kids have always been there for her. “Though we were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, ‘No, Mom, don’t do that. You’ll hurt yourself. And I thought, ‘God, isn’t that funny?’ There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I’ll hurt myself!” she added.

