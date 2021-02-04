Result Of Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: From Best Actor & Actress With A Difference To Best Actor & Actress In A Supporting Role

Result Of Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: For over a period of one and a half months, we conducted polls to get your opinion on the ‘best of 2020’ and today, we are here with the sixth edition of the results.

Lots of film enthusiasts participated and shared their valuable feedback by voting for their favourites in the categories – Best Actress With A Difference, Best Actress In A Supporting Role, Best Actor With A Difference, Best Actor In A Supporting Role.

Let’s take a look at the results:

Best Actress With A Difference

Was a tough one between two very talented actresses (which all of them in this list are) but ‘Laila’ of Bollywood is going home with the crown.

Tripti Dimri (Bulbbul) (36%)

Radhika Madan (Angrezi Medium) (28%)

Tabu (Jawaani Jaaneman) (13%)

Sadia Khateeb (Shikara) (12%)

Saiyami Kher (Choked) (11%)

Best Actress In A Supporting Role

It’s always a pleasure to celebrate actresses such as Neena Gupta, a gem for the industry!

Neena Gupta (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan) (39%)

Sanya Malhotra (Shakuntala Devi) (20%)

Farrukh Jaffar (Gulabo Sitabo) (18%)

Ratna Pathak Shah (Thappad) (13%)

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan (Thappad) (10%)

Best Actor With A Difference

Jassie Gill took a 1% lead over Sharad Kelkar (only if the whole film would’ve been as good as his cameo).

Jassie Gill (Panga) (33%)

Sharad Kelkar (Laxmii) (32%)

Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo) (16%)

Anil Kapoor (Malang) (13%)

Kumud Mishra (Thappad) (4%)

Zain Khan Durrani (Shikara) (2%)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

If not for Laxmii, Sharad Kelkar gets an award for Tanhaji, and he totally deserves all the praise.

Sharad Kelkar (Tanhaji) (36%)

Randeep Hooda (Love Aaj Kal) (27%)

Pankaj Tripathi (Gunjan Saxena) (25%)

Vijay Raaz (Gulabo Sitabo) (4%)

Pavail Gulati (Thappad) (4%)

Ranvir Shorey (Kadakh) (3%)

