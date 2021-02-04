Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a Boomerang video on Thursday to share with fans that she is going strong in the ninth month of her pregnancy. Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, are expecting their second child.

In the video, Kareena holds her baby bump with both hands and looks at it. “9 months and going strong, #NotGivingUp #FunTimes #BTS,” the actress captioned the clip, which she shared on Instagram.

Kareena tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan in October, 2012. The couple had their first child Taimur on December 20, 2016.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently announced that she is working on her first book titled “Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible”, which is pitched as a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers. The book is slated to come out this year.

The actress also took to Instagram and shared her version of Instagram-versus-reality on social media and said that her Kaftans and pouts will continue, no matter what.

Kareena posted two pictures on Instagram. In the first image, Kareena is seen sporting sunglasses and pouting at the camera. The second picture has her sunglasses off but she still retains her famous pout.

“Instagram v/s Reality. PS: Kaftan and pouts continue no matter what the scene is #KaftanSeries,” she wrote as the caption.

Kareena, who was last seen in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium last year, will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

