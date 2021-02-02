After the huge success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, all eyes are on Om Raut’s next biggie titled Adipurush. The mega-budget film stars Prabhas & Saif Ali Khan in lead and is touted to be a pan-India project.

Adipurush has been in talks ever since its announcement and the film has created several waves in the industry already due to a few controversies. Now the much-awaited film has gone on floors from today.

Om Raut took to Twitter and shared the mahurat shot of Adipurush. His post includes two pics, one of which is the clapper and the other one shows the idols of Hindu Gods.

Earlier in January, the Motion capture work of the film kickstarted. “Motion capture begins. Creating the world of #Adipurush,” Prabhas announced on Instagram.

Confirming the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted: “PRABHAS: #ADIPURUSH STARTS, MAHURAT ON 2 FEB 2021… #Adipurush [3D] commenced with motion capture – the technology commonly used in international cinema – today [19 Jan 2021]… Stars #Prabhas and #SaifAliKhan… Directed by #OmRaut. #Prabhas22.”

“#Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair… Will release in multiple languages: #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Malayalam and #Kannada. #Prabhas22,” informed Adarsh in a separate tweet.

Adipurush had courted controversy in December after Saif mentioned in an interview that the film was going to show the “humane” side of Ravana.

Following immense criticism, the actor issued an apology, where he had said: “I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness and Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions.”

