It’s raining films for Prabhas! After his incredible performance in Baahubali, the actor has been gaining new heights of popularity with his upcoming slate of films. Though his last movie Saaho didn’t achieve the buzz makers expected, it was technically rich and a visual delight.

On the other hand, we’ve director of one of the most celebrated mass movies od recent movies – Prashanth Neel (KGF). This 2018’s Yash starrer was applauded for bringing back the desired ‘masala’ to the films.

Now, imagine what we will get if we mix up both the big guns? Indeed a blockbuster product. Prabhas is all set to collaborate with Prashanth Neel for his upcoming film. Titled as Salaar, the movie is said to be an actioner – a perfect genre to bring them together.

Check out the first look below:

KGF director Vijay Kiragandur is going to produce the film. So, here’s how Prabhas’ release slate looks like: He has Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde directed by Radha Krishna Kumar which is set to release next year. Then he’s teaming up with Tanhaji director Om Raut for Adipurush in 2022. His movie with Deepika Padukone is said to release a year after that. Which means, we can’t expect Salaar anytime before 2024.

It’s a long time to wait, but we are sure it’s going to be worth it. The film will be reportedly set in a fictional dramatic world of mafias and will see the superstar playing a quintessential hero who stands up for the rights of the common man.

It was recently revealed that Prabhas’ Adipurush will be made on a massive budget of 400 crores. Yes, that’s true! The budget of the film is more than many big-budget movies like of Baahubali (170 crores), Baahubali 2 (195 crores), War (205 crores), Dhoom 3 (175 crores) and even Saaho (325 crores).

Prabhas teaming up with KGF’s director Prashanth Neel is definitely great news for the fans. Are you guys excited for this? How did you like the first look? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

