SS Rajamouli‘s RRR is one of the most anticipated upcoming Indian films. The film was supposed to release in January 2021 but got postponed due to pandemic. However, the wait has only made the fans more excited.

The shooting of the film is going on in full swing and is heading towards wrap up. The latest we hear is that RRR team recently wrapped a major action sequence which took 50 days to be shot completely. The cast and crew is now all set to start the next schedule immediately.

The update has been announced by makers on RRR’s official Twitter handle. Along with a BTS video clip, there’s a message for fans which reads as saying, “Goodbye winter nights!!! Wrapped up a major action sequence schedule after almost 50 days of night shoot… Andddd nowww… Gearing up for a new schedule in some exotic locations :)”

Goodbye winter nights!!!🥶

Wrapped up a major action sequence schedule after almost 50 days of night shoot…🔥🌊 Andddd nowww… Gearing up for a new schedule in some exotic locations :) #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/MZnoQ0PcgN — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 30, 2020

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is set on a humongous budget and stars names like Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. But that’s not it! It was recently reported that one more big name has now got attached with the project and it is none other than Aamir Khan.

Reportedly, Mr. Perfectionist has joined the camp and his inclusion has just sparked excitement of all those are associated with the project. His role will play a big factor in increasing an appeal in Hindi belt of the country.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Aamir will do a voice-over in RRR and will be introducing us to the era of the film. A source close to the projects says, “Aamir Khan has verbally agreed to give a voice-over all through the film to narrate the era and also introduce audiences to the world of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. His voice over will be used not just in the film, but also in the trailer, thereby giving it a pan-Indian reach as far as Hindi belt is concerned. With Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan, it has just become a AAA project with 3 Bollywood A-Lister alongside south giants.”

What are your thoughts on this?

