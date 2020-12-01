Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been the talk of the town for a while now. Ever since their house was raided by the NCB officials following the arrest, the couple has managed to grab the eyeballs of their fans.

Following the incident, Bharti has been removed from the Kapil Sharma Show and this came as a shock to all her fans.

Recently, Haarsh Limbachiyaa shared a lovey-dovey picture with Bharti Singh on his official Instagram account and captioned it, “When we are together nothing else matters.”

Take a look at it here:

Aww, look at these cuties!

Haarsh’s picture with Bharti didn’t go well with the netizens and they started trolling the couple and started commenting on their NCB arrest and drug consumption.

A user commented, “Maal sidha sungte ho ya chilam lagate ho” to which Haarsh replied, “teri photo dekhi maine, tere se moti chillam hoti hai jaake dudu peeke aa lukkhe”. The comedian did give a kicka** reply to the trolls on the post.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Meanwhile, Raju Srivastava recently opened about Bharti Singh’s arrest and suggested that she along with Shraddha Kapoor and others do yoga. He also made some startling statements mentioning how Bharti and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have disappointed their fans.

Krushna Abhishek, who happens to be Bharti’s co-star took a stand for her and replied to Raju’s comments and said, “Raju Srivastava ne toh bohot hi bakwaas ki hai. What he said was shocking. Usne lifetime ke liye relationship kharaab kar liya hai sabke saath. Poori team hamaari naraaz hai usse for the comment he made (Raju has spoken utter nonsense. He has shocked everyone and has spoiled relations with everyone. Entire team of The Kapil Sharma Show is very upset with him).”

What are your views on the same? Tell us in the comments below.

