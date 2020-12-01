Each and every actor of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has aced the game on social media and our beloved Disha Vakani is no exception. Even though she hasn’t made her comeback in the show yet, her name constantly stays in the headline for one or the other reason.

Recently, we came across a childhood picture of the actress which is shared by one of her fan accounts. The picture is in a black and white frame featuring Disha as a cute girl. She is dressed up in a saree with two braided ponytails. It’s really hard to miss such a cute picture.

Check out Disha Vakani’s childhood picture:

Isn’t Disha Vakani looking cute with that braided hairstyle and an innocent smile?

Meanwhile, Disha is quite an old school when it comes to romance. Just like her character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, her choices are not-so-fancy in real life too. In one of her interviews, we got such a glimpse of Disha’s old school romance as she spoke on her dream lunch date. Back in 2014, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Disha Vakani got indulged in a chat with Bollywood Now. Munmun Dutta too was present along with the actress. Both were asked about their Valentine plans. Speaking about it, Disha said that she would love to go on a simple lunch date with none other than, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

During the same interview, Disha Vakani and Munmun were asked to choose one Bollywood actor, they would love to spend their valentine with. Munmun named not one but three of her favourite B’Town guys- Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor. Coming to Disha, she first chose her mom as her valentine but speaking about Bollywood actor, she revealed Ranbir Kapoor as her favourite choice. We can see, both Disha and Munmun Dutta share Ranbir Kapoor as their mutual favourite.

