Apart from gaining recognition for a stint as Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Munmun Dutta has created her niche in a fashion world. Thanks to social media platforms, we get to see her fashionista avatar every now and then.

Advertisement

Yesterday, we spoke about Munmun’s pictures in traditional attire. While the dress looked really great on her, it was also her billion-dollar expression which took everyone’s breath. If that picture wasn’t enough to create storm amongst followers, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress has once again dropped some amazing pictures of her.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Munmun Dutta uploaded six pictures of her. She is dressed up in a vintage themed saree and a sleeveless blouse. Apart from close up shots, we can see a couple of wide shots. And believe us, she is looking stunningly beautiful in a saree!

Take a look at Munmun Dutta’s latest saree pictures:

Meanwhile, those who follow Raj Anadkat aka Tapu of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Munmun on social media would be aware that both share a really close friendship and never shy away from admiring each other. They have a gala time by dropping some funny comments on each other’s posts and sharing congratulatory messages. By witnessing such a bonding, some even doubt if the duo is in a relationship.

Yesterday, Munmun shared some pictures of her in traditional attire the one about which we spoke above. She looked gorgeous as ever in it, Just like Munmun’s fans, Raj Anadkat found it hard to resist and reacted with a ‘smiling face with heart-shaped eyes’ emoji. Expectedly, users started commenting on his reaction. Out of all, one user went onto say that the duo is another Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor in the making.

She had even shared a picture of herself sitting in front of wall graffiti. The artwork witnessed a man in a coat, holding an umbrella for his angel. Our beloved Babita posed in multiple ways and looked beautiful. In the pictures, she could be seen wearing a lacy white Bardot top. She matched her attire with a pencil skirt and nude heels.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Trolled For His Tweet On Farmers; Comedian Reacts, “50 Rs Ka Recharge Karke Faltu Ka Gyaan Na Baate”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube