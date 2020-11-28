Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has made a special place in hearts of Indian viewers and so does its actors. In the last few years, we have seen several actors leaving the show and being replaced by the new ones. Although the new actors are doing a great job, it’s still hard to get over the old ones who have been the part of the journey since inception. Amongst such names is our beloved Bhavya Gandhi.

Bhavya aka ‘old’ Tapu was a life of the show and no Taarak fan would ever deny it. In fact, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal too revealed that he misses Bhavya a lot. He had played Bhavya’s on-screen father for around nine years in the show and their camaraderie was loved by the audience.

Dilip Joshi recently had an interactive session on Sight And Insight YouTube channel. There he spoke several different aspects of life and the importance of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. During the rapid-fire segment, he was asked to choose between old and new Tapu i.e. Bhavya Gandhi and Raj Anadkat. Can you guess, what could be his answer?

Dilip Joshi said every actor of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is unique in itself, so it’s really difficult to choose one between Bhavya Gandhi and Raj Anadkat. He further continued by saying that he had a long association with Bhavya and the bond he shared with him is irreplaceable. Speaking of Raj, Dilip said that he is truly a hard-working and an amazing actor who has gelled up really well with everyone within a short period of time. Towards the end of his answer, Dilip didn’t forget to say that he truly misses Bhavya!

Well, we would really love to see both Dilip Joshi and Bhavya reuniting for some other project, if not Taarak Mehta!

For the unversed, Raj Anadkat replaced Bhavya in 2017. Initially, his addition wasn’t received well by viewers. Earlier, Raj had even confessed that there was a time he was flooded with hate mails and comments on social media. “Now I feel happy that they have accepted me. Today, when I step out people come to me and say good things about my character especially when my family is around. I simply feel superb,” he said while talking to SpotboyE.

