Shocking rifts have been happening in the Bigg Boss 14 house ever since Kavita Kaushik re-entered and became the captain. In a recent incident, BFFs Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik got into an ugly spat. Read on for all the scoop.

As part of the Batwara (division) activity, happening in the washing room area of the house this time, the Panchayat of the house sees contestant Rubina presenting her case as to why the area belongs to her team.

Rubina Dilaik seems to be at the centre of several fights lately, and one wonders if that is precisely her game plan. She blames housemate Nikki Tamboli, alleging that the latter broke her things in the luggage room. On the other hand, a war that has been brewing for a while comes to fore when her rival Jasmin Bhasin accuses Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla of being housemates who regularly break rules.

The war gets ugly in the latest episodes as Jasmin Bhasin threatens to reveal personal details about Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on television.

Whether Jasmin indeed carries off her threat and, if she does, whether it helps her game in any way, remain to be seen. But one thing is clear if ‘Shikshika’ Rubina had been outright dismissed as being boring, she sure seems to be working quietly to ensure her survival in the house.

Question is, can Rubina Dilaik afford her ever-growing animosity with Jasmin Bhasin at this point of the game? Watch this space for more.

