Nia Sharma always manages to grab eyeballs with her every single post. And when it comes to her collab with Ravi Dubey, the Jamai Raja 2.0 couple make fans go berserk. There’s a new avatar that the duo have treated fans with and they’re raising the temperature like never before. Read on for all the scoop.

For the unversed, Nia and Ravi are a hit pair on television. They collaborated for Jamai Raja and the first season was a massive hit. The sequel is now on the cards and the lead pair has now started promoting the upcoming show.

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram and shared a never-seen-before avatar with her on-screen love interest, Ravi Dubey. She could be seen donning a black and white bikini. The attire had netted detailing across the neck and the side of the bottom.

Ravi Dubey, on the other hand, was seen shirtless and donned only white bottoms. Their chemistry was screaming nothing but love as they looked into each other eyes and posed for the cameras in another glimpse. It is all happening for Jamai Raja 2.0 as Nia Sharma hinted in her caption.

The Naagin actress captioned the post, “#Sidni @ravidubey2312 @viniyardfilms #jamai2.0”

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Nia recently made a lot of noise over her birthday post. The actress celebrated her 30th birthday in September. Amid multiple cakes and bikini pictures, what grabbed the most eyeballs was that p*nis shaped cake. As expected, a certain section of social media users did not take it in a good taste.

Several social media users trolled Nia Sharma for the cake. They questioned her ethics and what not. The actress then even shared a video of herself dancing. She also indirectly reacted to the controversy as she wrote, “Whacky weird or whatever. Keep Calm and Move on. har din Birthday nahi aataaaaa (every day is not a birthday).”

