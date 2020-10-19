Nia Sharma is loved for her raw self. The actress is quite open about her choices and her unapologetic self. Last month, the Naagin 4 actress celebrated her 30th birthday. Arjun Bijlani, Reyhna Pandit were some of the celebrity friends who attended the bash. However, the event led to a huge controversy.

Advertisement

It all began as Nia shared pictures of her grand bash. She spent a birthday away from the family but it was super happening. Amid multiple cakes and bikini pictures, what grabbed the most eyeballs was that p*nis shaped cake. As expected, a certain section of social media users did not take it in a good taste.

Advertisement

Several social media users trolled Nia Sharma for the cake. They questioned her ethics and what not. The actress then even shared a video of herself dancing. She indirectly reacted to the controversy as she wrote, “Whacky weird or whatever. Keep Calm and Move on. har din Birthday nahi aataaaaa (every day is not a birthday).”

However, Nia Sharma is now finally coming out in the open and addressing the entire row. Talking about the trolls and the mess that took place on social media due to the p*nis shaped cake, the Naagin 4 actress told IANS, “I use social media to distract myself from stressful situations. I like to use social media in a fun way. I don’t like to argue with people and get involved in baseless conversations. I try to learn from Instagram. I keep checking several pages from where I can learn something or the other. Be it a make-up related page or a hair styling page, I devote time on social media on these things rather than paying heed to unnecessary arguments.”

Well clearly, there could have been no better response. We accept that Nia Sharma is a queen like no other!

Meanwhile, Nia was recently creating a lot of noise over entering Bigg Boss 14. As per rumours, the actress backed out at the end moment owing to the controversial theme of the show.

Nia Sharma, however, quashed these reports too and mentioned it was never on the cards at the first place.

Must Read: Amrita Rao & RJ Anmol Are In The 9th Month, Set For Baby’s Delivery, SEE PIC



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube